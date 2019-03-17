Gerri, longtime resident of Yolo County, succumbed to the long, heartbreaking condition of Dementia and Alzheimer's disease at the age of 83, with her daughter and sister by her side at Palm Gardens Assisted Living Facility. Gerri is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wilson; brother, Fred Goff of Hammonton, NJ, and daughter, Jackie Crisp. She is survived by her brother, John (Gail) Goff of Novato; sisters, Collette (Fred) Stuerzl of Chico, Darlene aka Penny Lafferty of Feasterville, PA; her children, Cherrill (Pete) Echols of Woodland, David (Cyndy) Callahan of Corning, Joseph (Theresa) Callahan of Carson City, NV, Anthony (Jessica) Crisp of Carson City, NV, and Rick (Kim) Crisp of Modesto; numerous nieces, nephews, and grandkids. Gerri so loved her music and had a been a CNA in Davis as well as providing home health care for elderly people which she passionately enjoyed with her good friend Connie in her working years. Gerri will surely be missed by all who knew her, but her generous, serving, peaceful spirit will always be in our presence. Thank you very much for your help, the staff at Palm Gardens in Woodland, who knew and cared for her the few years she resided there. In recognition of her passing, there was a memorial held, numerous family members and friends attended.

