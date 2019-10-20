|
|
Gladys was born in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, Canada and raised in Oregon. Her mother and she became citizens when they moved to the U.S.She married Loren E. Hunter, her husband of 66 years. Loren preceded her in death in 2004; her second son, Dale C. Hunter in 1995, and her first son, Darrel L. Hunter in 2017. She leaves her daughter, Bette A. Kanada, and son-in-law, Bill Kanada of Woodland; two daughters-in-law, Bonnie Hunter of Folsom, and Lynette Hunter of Carmichael; eight grandchildren, Candis Snow, Kimberli Marks of Woodland, William Kanada of Grass Valley, Scott Hunter, Sheri Palmieri, Steven Hunter of Folsom, Marcus Hunter of Carmichael, Dalyn Jensen of Sacramento, 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Published in Daily Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019