Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys A. Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys A. Hunter Obituary
Gladys was born in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, Canada and raised in Oregon. Her mother and she became citizens when they moved to the U.S.She married Loren E. Hunter, her husband of 66 years. Loren preceded her in death in 2004; her second son, Dale C. Hunter in 1995, and her first son, Darrel L. Hunter in 2017. She leaves her daughter, Bette A. Kanada, and son-in-law, Bill Kanada of Woodland; two daughters-in-law, Bonnie Hunter of Folsom, and Lynette Hunter of Carmichael; eight grandchildren, Candis Snow, Kimberli Marks of Woodland, William Kanada of Grass Valley, Scott Hunter, Sheri Palmieri, Steven Hunter of Folsom, Marcus Hunter of Carmichael, Dalyn Jensen of Sacramento, 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Published in Daily Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.