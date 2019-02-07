On Sunday, Jan. 20, Glen passed at home after a brief, hard fought battle with Metastatic Melanoma surrounded by his wife and loving family. Born Aug. 11, 1958 in Woodland, he was the second born son to Ken Gordon and the late Gloria (Kuhn) Tunstall. Glen worked in the construction field for 30+ years, prior to a life changing back injury that forced him into an early retirement, he cherished spending quality time with family and friends watching and going to games. He loved his football and baseball, especially the SF 49'ers and the SF Giants, he got great joy out of watching his boys and grand boys play locally. Glen met his wife, Bernice Torres Gordon in 1990 and they married in 1992, he has one child, Montine (Tina Gordon Campos) from a previous marriage and Bernice had four children, Dawn Michelle Beatty, Denice Beatty Kinter, Rey Hernandez, and Rafael (Moe) Flores. Glen was family oriented and they blended their family and he became Papa to the kids (five), and grandkids (18), and (three) great grandkids, and they all loved him so much and he loved them even more. He is also survived by his father, Ken Coe Gordon (Sidney) of Seattle, WA, Larry Gordon (Rhonda) of Chico, CA, and his sisters, Wendy Gordon Kansas City, KS, and Larraine Evette, Coos Bay, OR, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Kuhn Tunstall. A church service will be held on Feb. 9, at 11 a.m., at the New Testament Church, 108 W. Woodland Ave., Woodland, with a celebration of life to follow at 1:30 p.m., at the VFW Hall, 345 W. Kentucky Ave., Woodland.

W00127870-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary