Gloria A. Ackley, age 79, passed away peacefully from a long, courageous battle with lung cancer on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the privacy of her own home surrounded by family. She was born April 12, 1941, in Woodland, CA to Michael Garcia Manas and Gabriela Conterra Rubio. She was the youngest of four children. Gloria graduated from Woodland High school in 1959.Gloria was a proud, loving mother who was deeply devoted to her children; son, Jason McIntyre (wife, Mary; children, Tess and Joe) and daughter, Jodie Fisher (husband, Shawn; children, Alexxus and Derrick). She had an incredible work ethic that garnered her many awards during her successful career as a real estate agent and broker. She had an extremely competitive spirit and enjoyed playing golf and tennis with her late husband Harry A. Ackley. She was a dog lover and especially cherished her pug, BayLee. Gloria will be dearly missed. She is in heaven now with her loved one, Harry A. Ackley, and her companion, BayLee among many other dogs and animals that our family has lost along the way. May she Rest In Peace. Toodleoo Mom.A celebration of life will be held on her 80th birthday April 12, 2021.