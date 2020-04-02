|
Gloria Louise Barton, 89, passed away peacefully March 28, at St Johns Village, after a brief stay there. Gloria was born in Woodland to the late Joseph and Francis Brauner. She attended the Holy Rosary Academy on Lincoln St where she graduated in 1949. She went to work as a secretary for Ford Schaffer Insurance and real estate in Woodland, where she worked until 1954. Gloria fell in love with the paper boy who delivered her Daily Democrat. They were later married and she and husband, Glen Barton, would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 27 this year. After the birth of their first child, Gloria quit work and became a dedicated stay at home mom, active in school, church, and community needs. Family always came first with Gloria. She was the ideal hostess and was known for her attention to family and guests in her home. She hosted most of the family holiday meals and often welcomed extended family and friends to these events. Sewing, crocheting, and cooking were her avocations. She enjoyed gardening and grew and canned many of her own foods. Gloria was active in the Woodland Police Officer Wives group, helping provide support after critical incidents. She and Glen were founding members of the Mr. and Mrs. Dance Club in Woodland. She was a very active member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and supported Holy Rosary School in many ways throughout the years with both her children attending. She also supported Mt Angel Abbey in Oregon where her uncle resided. Those who met Gloria, recognized the quiet strength, simple elegance, and subtle determination common in rural Yolo county girls of the day. Gloria was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Brauner; sister, Dolores Cone, and nephew, George R Cone. She is survived by her husband, Glen Barton; sons, Bruce Barton and his wife Mary of Concord, Brian Barton and his wife Melinda of Woodland; grandsons, Alex Barton and his wife Alexis and son Brantley of Idaho, and grandson, Timothy Barton of Woodland. Due to the current gathering restrictions and social distancing, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Rosary School or Mount Angel Abbey.
W00143030-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020