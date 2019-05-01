Grace Kellie Mayberry of West Sacramento, passed away on April 22, the same as she came into this world, surrounded by her family and friends.Grace is survived by her mother and father, Denise and Peter; her sister, Mia; her grandparents, David and Martha Lorenzini, David and Sheila Scroggins and Jerry Mayberry. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.Grace was born on Aug. 25, 2000 in Santa Clara, to Peter and Denise Mayberry. Soon after the family moved to West Sacramento and were joined by Grace's sister Mia. Grace graduated from Delta High School in 2018 and was about to complete her Freshman year at California State University, San Francisco, studying Political Science. Grace has brought joy to all those who knew and loved her. Grace was a person of her own unique character. Even at such a young age, she had developed a moral and social conscience that was what guided her path in life. Grace was a kind and generous soul who gave, even in the end. Ultimately, Grace gave the gift of life. She saved many through the organ donor program. Growing up Grace loved animals, especially horses. She was active in the 4-H Swine Club, volleyball and playing cornet trumpet in the Delta High School Band. She loved music, traveling, camping, and time spent with her family and friends. Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, at Sacred Heart Church in Sacramento at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m., at The Elks Tower. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sierra Donor Service, 3940 Industrial Blvd., West Sacramento, CA 95691. Published in Daily Democrat from May 1 to May 2, 2019