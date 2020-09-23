On September 4, 2020, Grace Vivian Corcoran went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by family members as she passed peacefully into heaven. Grace Martin was born on May 25, 1940, to Robert and Odell Martin. She was the daughter of a tobacco farmer and spent her childhood in Roxboro, NC. After graduating from high school, Grace moved to Richmond, VA, and then to Portsmouth, VA. It was in Portsmouth that she met Charles Corcoran, who would become her husband. Charles and Grace were married in 1962 and remained married until Charles's death in 2010. Charles and Grace had three children, Edwin Sterling, Sandra Jane, and Janet Leigh. In 1972, the family left Virginia and moved to Charles's home state of CA. Grace spent the majority of her life as a homemaker. Her primary focus was to be a loving wife and mother. She spent much time transporting her children to their various activities and helping them with their projects. Grace was rarely idle. Two of her favorite hobbies were planting beautiful flower beds and vegetable gardens. While still a young girl, Grace gave her heart to Jesus Christ. She served in her church for most of her life. She taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, and served on the fellowship committee. Grace loved hosting events. From large church socials to having friends and family over for dinner, Grace enjoyed seeing others enjoying themselves. Grace was well known for her baking; especially cobblers using season fruits. It was a common occurrence for friends and family to spontaneously stop by for a baked treat and a smile from Charles and Grace. One role that Grace especially loved was that of grandmother. She was never too busy to spend time with her 5 granddaughters, and her stepgranddaughter, investing in their lives and making memories. Grace will be greatly missed by her children, Edwin Corcoran, Sandra (David) Dryden, and Janet (Casper) Clark. Kari (Bryan) Marugg, Bethany (Dustin) Joseph, Rachel Corcoran, Caitlyn Corcoran, Robyn Dryden, and Samantha Clark Dye (Echo Dye), will dearly miss their grandmother. Grace is also survived by two sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. Grace's body will be interred, with her husband's, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery - But Charles and Grace are not there; they are with Jesus.