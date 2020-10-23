Gregory Bingham Crandall passed away peacefully in Sacramento, California, on the evening of October 17, after a short and intense battle with brain cancer. He quietly took his place among the angels, with his beloved wife, Constance (Conni) Irene King Crandall, and his eldest daughter, Cynthia Little, at his bedside. His six other children and many other family joined them virtually as he finished his journey here on the Earth.Greg was born July 6, 1936 in Gilroy, CA to Albert Berrett Crandall and Mary Arvilla Bingham Crandall and was the third of four children. He and his three other siblings, Joan, Ronald, and James spent their younger years in Tracy, CA. In 1949, the family moved to Sacramento, where Greg continued to live throughout the duration of his life. He graduated from McClatchy High School in 1954 and continued his education at Sacramento City College. Soon after, he joined the US Armed Forces Army Special Services division. He served in the Army and Army Reserve from 1955 through 1963. Among other exercises, he participated in the treacherous reconnaissance mission, Exercise Moose Horn in Alaska, where US Army troops were training and preparing for the possibilities of needing to defend the US from the north in extreme sub-zero temperatures. Gregory returned to Sacramento after his time in the Army, continued his education and began to work with his father in a farming operation in Yolo County. He worked in many successful business endeavors including running his own swimming pool company and serving as a solar executive.Greg married Conni on June 18, 1964. Soon after their marriage, Greg and Conni were able to build their home on the property where he had begun farming his own land. It was there where he raised his seven children, and where he lived his final days. He loved this land, and the wonderful place he had created for the family to always return. His biggest joy was in his posterity, and to spend time with them working, tinkering, laughing, golfing, counseling, and sitting down for family meals together. He never missed a game, meet, recital, match, baptism, blessing, wedding, or any other major life event for his loved ones.Gregory was a true disciple of Jesus Christ in every aspect of his life, and served in many different leadership positions, both inside and outside of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He always lent a helping hand to anyone in need and went out of his way to look for opportunities to make an impact on everyone. The twinkle in his eye was always a source of comfort. He desired of his children to seek joy in their lives, and he spread that joy to all through an incredible sense of humor. He was wise in all things, except for the belief that pie was an essential nutrient.Gregory was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Ronald Albert Crandall. He is survived by his wife, Conni; children, Cynthia Little (Michael), Todd Crandall (Cecili), Jennifer Crandall-Miller (Alan), Matthew Crandall (Christina), Elisabeth Crandall-Howell (Justin), Andrew Crandall (soon to be Sarah), Whitney Jeffery (Justin); 18 grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren. He will be missed by all. Viewing will take place on Friday, October 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 850 Pioneer Avenue, Woodland, CA 95695. Social distancing practices will be observed.Funeral Service will be held at the Church Saturday, October 24 at 11 a.m. (Covid restriction limited to family) virtual link: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/woodlandcaliforniastakeW00148340-image-1.jpg