H. David Towle

H. David Towle Obituary
H. David Towle passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 13.He was grandpa, grandpa Dave, pop, and Dave to those he loved.He was born in Auburn on July 8, 1945 and grew up in West Sacramento. He graduated from James Marshall High School and later graduated from Sacramento City College with an AA degree in Civil Engineering and later attended National University.He began his career with the State of California as a surveyor on the Oroville Dam. He later joined the University of California as an Assistant Engineer and promoted several times to Assistant Director, Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Office of Facilities Planning and Management. He retired in 2004.David is survived by his wife, Eleanor; sister, Barbara; children, Mike, Jeffrey, Brian Gersalia and his wife, Sophia; mother in law, Martina Sandoval; seven grandchildren, and one great grandson.Dave impacted many lives with his honesty, integrity, stubbornness, sense of responsibility, and loyalty to family and friends. He taught and exemplified the importance of forgiveness, patience and unconditional love to his family. His wisdom and stories will be missed by his family, not to mention his BBQ Tri Tip!A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
