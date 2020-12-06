Harley Doyal Thornsberry passed away November 21, 2020 at his home in Woodland, CA at the age of 93. Doyal was born January 18, 1927 in Mountain View, OK, the fourth of seven children, to Willie T. and Hattie (Westfall) Thornsberry. The family moved to California in 1937 and settled in Chowchilla. Doyal left Union High School early to serve with the Merchant Marines in WWII and returned to marry his high school sweetheart, Rosella (Gudgel) Thornsberry. Married 64 years, she preceded him in death in 2010. In 1956 Doyal moved his family to Woodland when he started work on the Monticello Dam at Lake Berryessa. It became the beginning of a long career in trucking and heavy construction and a path to achieving the American Dream. Doyal and Rosella are survived by their four children, Linda Hartman (Bill) of Davis, Kathy Ellinghouse (Marty Carrion) of Lincoln, Stan Thornsberry (Cindy) of Auburn, and Susan Pool (Rod) of Woodland. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Lindsay Hartman Busse (Eric), Andrew Hartman, Tara Thornsberry Frugoli (Stephen), Ashley Thornsberry Moe (Dustin), Brian Pool (Nikki), Kelly Pool-Hernandez (Bert), Steven Pool (Sarah), Lisa Pool Hicklan (Aric), and ten great-grandchildren, Sailor Frugoli, Stori Frugoli, Evann Pool, Lucien Pool, Ian Hernandez, Nathan Hernandez, Eleanor Pool, Julia Pool, Brannon Hicklin, and Connor Hicklin. Doyal will be remembered for his easy going attitude, his quick witted humor and the love he had for his family. Burial will take place at Monument Hill, Woodland, but services are pending due to Covid-19.