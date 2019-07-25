Hazel Phillips, a longtime resident of Woodland, passed away on July 15, at the age of 98. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK, on May 6, 1921 to Gorda Jackson Stewart and Anna Wells Stewart. After graduating from Indianola High School in 1940, Hazel attended the National School of Business. She worked for the Federal Reserve Bank and Matson Navigation in San Francisco, before marrying her husband of over 30 years, Ray Phillips on Oct. 25, 1952. After moving to Southern CA, Hazel worked in the Missile Division for the Firestone Company, and later for Jet Propulsion Labs. In 1962, Hazel assisted Ray in operating the Ray Phillips' Shoes for Children in Montrose. Here Hazel took enjoyment in creating the eye stopping window displays for the shoe store. After Ray's death, Hazel moved to Woodland. She was an active member of the Out of Sight group and the Society for the Blind. She attended several community events and participated in training and mentoring people with diminishing eyesight. Hazel is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, granddaughters and grandsons in addition to the many friends that she has met along life's path. Graveside services will be held at the College City Cemetery, Friday, July 26, at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service on Saturday, July 27, at United Fellowship Church, 240 West St., Woodland at 10:30 a.m. Charitable donations can be made to the "Out of Sight Group", 131 Hays St., Woodland.

W00134590-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Democrat from July 25 to July 27, 2019