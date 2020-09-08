Henry Flores went to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with his family present. He was born in Downey, CA January 16, 1968 to Henry Flores and Sherry Baldwin (Arteago). He mostly grew up in Las Vegas and some time in California before he moved back to Vegas. He loved church and the Lord with all his heart and enjoyed being around family. He was always so full of joy and love no matter what trials life brought him. He will always be in our hearts. Henry was preceded in death by his father, Henry and mother, Sherry. He is survived by his stepfather, Rudy Arteago; siblings, Shirley Odell, Esther Vasquez, Lupe Reynders, Ernie Flores and James Flores. He has many nieces, nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Services were held in Las Vegas, NV with a graveside blessing on September 9th at noon, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Woodland, CA to be put to rest with his father.