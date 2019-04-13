Hershal Kelly was born on July 29, 1960 in Arbuckle, and passed away on April 2, in his home in Myrtle Creek, OR, after an extremely long battle with cancer. The cancer doctor said he was the longest surviving patient he knew with that type of cancer.Hershal Kelly is survived by his wife of many years, Deborah Kelly; son, Dennis Kelly; daughter, Shelby, and grandson, Kelly, all of Myrtle Creek, OR; sister, Loretta Kelly Knight, her husband, Rocco Knight Sr.; two nephews, Michael and Preston Clarke of Brooks; brother, Albert and his wife, Dorothy; two daughters, Carol, Tammy, and children of Orland, and son, AJ and Katten Kelly of Woodland; sister, Ida Bill McAllister and family of Ontario, OR; nephew, Bobby Kelly of Esparto, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Hershal was preceded in death by his father, William Monroe Kelly; mother, Okeoma M. Belding, and six brothers.He lived and worked in Yolo County; in Nevada helping build the casino, "Pirates of the Caribbean; Arizona, and in Oregon building high end buildings and houses.Viewing will be on April 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at McNary's Chapel on Thursday, April 18, at 10:30 a.m.Burial will follow at Capay Cemetery in Esparto at 12 p.m.Reception will follow at Yocha Dehe Gathering Hall from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 13 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary