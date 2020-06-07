Hester J. Whitfield passed away on June 1, 2020 at her home in the Capay Valley at the age of 97, with family by her side. Born on October 4, 1922 in Missouri, Mrs. Whitfield lived in the Capay Valley for the past 58 years. She graduated from High School and later went on to attend Beauty School and raise a strong, beautiful, loving family. Her love of family, friends, flowers, birds and critters, shopping, sewing, canning and baking will always be appreciated and never be forgotten.Hester is survived by her three children, Cheryl Whitfield, Shayne Whitfield and wife Lori (Hardy), and daughter Mary Ann Pedroza and her husband Jesse; grandchildren Danny Gallardo and wife Steph (Wyatt), Jody (Gallardo) Dutton and husband Barney, Andrea (Pedroza) Looney and husband Chris, Katelyn (Powell) Whitfield, and Lindsay (Pedroza) Stover and husband Daniel; granddaughter In-law Alicia (Jones) Gallardo, as well as 11 beautiful great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Barney Whitfield; her parents, Howard and Goldie Smith; grandson, Phillip Gallardo; and son-in-law David Buchignani. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Capay Cemetery, 24727 County Road 22 in Esparto. Officiating at the service will be Walt Lucas. McNary's Funeral Chapel in Woodland, CA is assisting the family with arrangements.