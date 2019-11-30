|
It is with great sadness that the family of Hope Ramirez shares the news of her death on November 21, 2019 at the age of 86. Esperanza "Hope" was born on March 16, 1933 to Manuel and Angela Castaneda in Sanger, CA. At the age of 6 she moved to Yolo County with her family. Hope attended local schools, and graduated from Woodland High School in 1952. She married her high school sweetheart, Al Ramirez, and they lovingly raised seven children in Woodland. During her lifetime, Hope was a dedicated homemaker and much-loved childcare provider. After raising her family, she worked for the Woodland Joint Unified School District as a bilingual teacher's aide at Laugenour and Freeman Schools. Hope retired in 1996. Following retirement she and Al enjoyed traveling the United States. Hope will always be remembered for her generous heart. Everyone felt her warm loving embrace, especially children. She will forever be remembered as "Aunt Hope."She leaves behind her devoted husband of 66 years, Al, and seven loving children, Debbie (Vic) Singh, Teri Ann (David) Harrick, Laura (Doug) Plate, Gerald Ramirez, Marcie (Dale) Hendrickson, David (Mirjana) Ramirez, and John (Terri) Ramirez. She was also loved by her 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A viewing followed by a Vigil will be held at McNary's Chapel on Tuesday December 3 from 5 to 7 pm. A Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday December 4 at 10:30 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, followed by burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, and a reception at the Hotel Woodland.The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Monroe-Rodman and Alderson Convalescent Hospital for the excellent care given to their wife and mother. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Fourth and Hope.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019