Hortensia Delgado De Linares
08/12/1961 - 10/25/2020
Hortensia was a beautiful mother who was full of life and laughter. She died peacefully in her sleep and is survived by her husband and four children. She always had a smile on her face and always thanked the Lord each day for her family. She was a strong individual who never showed her weaknesses, even when she was battling her pancreatic cancer. Hortensia was well respected within the town of Woodland. She loved her town and people. She worked for the Woodland Joint Unified School District for over 23 years. She was well respected in her job and was considered one of the best workers in the district. Hortensia always had a smile on her face and never had a pessimistic moment. Hortensia will be missed by many people but she is now living in paradise with the Lord. God bless you mother and I cannot wait to see you in the future.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
