|
|
Howard "the Hammer" Houston passed away at home on Aug. 8 after a courageous fight, peacefully and surrounded by family.Howard lived life to the fullest and loved with his whole heart. When he wasn't playing golf, you could find him barbequing for family and friends, gardening in his backyard, or enjoying the torture of Giants baseball. He enjoyed traveling with the love of his life, Diana, where the two found adventure in both domestic and international excursions.Howard was a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend who will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Brain Tumor Society.
W00135840-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019