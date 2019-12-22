Home

Inge (Probst, Tucker) Nattress

Inge passed away peacefully after a courageous five year battle with ovarian cancer. She loved life and was always excited for what each day had to offer. Her warmth and amazing smile will always be with us.Inge was born in Germany and raised in Woodland.Inge is survived by her husband, Kevin Nattress; mother, Ida Probst, and brother, Henry Probst (Christy); former husband, Tim Tucker; sons, Sean (Lesley), Nicholas and Andrew (Aja); stepchildren, Katrina Sirotta (Nate), Joe Nattress, and her beloved grandchildren, Monika, Daniel, Madden and Lux Tucker.Inge was preceded in death by her father, Albert Probst, and sister, Anna Probst. A memorial will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at American Lutheran Church, 1114 College St., Woodland
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 18, 2020
