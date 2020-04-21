|
Iola Duncan Tandy passed away one month before her 104th birthday, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 due to Corona virus. This obituary is not being written at the request of my Grandmother. It is being written to benefit living members of a very large family tree, and a part of that tree has been clipped. Anyone that lived in Esparto, Capay, Brooks, Guinda, and Rumsey at a certain time is probably a part of that tree. There are several offspring from those branches that still live locally, and this is for you. Iola was the great-great-granddaughter of Wyatt Duncan who immigrated from Scotland. John Iverson Duncan was Iola's great grandfather; he was one of 12 children of Wyatt and Margaret Toler Duncan. The children of this family began traveling to and living in the Capay Valley in the early 1800's. Following a couple of older brothers, Iola's grandfather, Benjamin Franklin Duncan arrived in the Capay Valley in 1871. Benjamin Franklin Duncan married Susan Brattin and together they had 8 children. Iola's father, William Bruce Duncan was the youngest of those children. Iola was also the great-granddaughter of John Wesley and Martha Jane Hubbard Tilly, the granddaughter of George F. and Martha Jane Nickell Tilly, and finally the daughter of William Bruce and Bessie Tilly Duncan. Iola Duncan Tandy was born on May 17, 1916. She was born to parents William Bruce Duncan and Bessie Tilly Duncan. She was the 2nd generation to be born in the Capay Valley. Iola was part of a farming family, being raised in an old farmhouse, living the normal life of a farm family of the time, with daily chores and responsibilities from an early age.Iola lived through and survived the Depression. She began her first "paying job" on an almond huller at the age of 12.Iola dropped out of 11th grade, met and married Carlton (Tad) Tandy in 1932. During their marriage Tad owned a trucking business and Iola cooked for the drivers. Their daughter Elizabeth Jane was born in 1933. Iola and Tad divorced and in 1945 she married William Francis Tandy. Together they raised her daughter Elizabeth and later became surrogate parents to Elizabeth's friend Barbara Heartle. At the beginning of their marriage William also owned a trucking business and Iola would cook for the drivers. Iola also continued to work seasonally on an almond huller and also cooked for the Esparto School District until 1965. In 1959 Iola and William moved from Madison to their house on Rd 89. William passed away in 2005. Iola continued to live in that house until October of 2014. In December of 2014 Iola went to live at St John's Retirement Village in Woodland. The care that she received from everyone at St. John's was phenomenal. I won't even think about thanking individual people because I would certainly miss some names. Everyone there was extremely caring, loving, compassionate, and concerned; I can't possibly thank them enough. Due to failing health, in November of 2019, Iola made the transition from St. John's Retirement Village to Stollwood Convalescent Hospital. The staff at Stollwood also did their best to make her comfortable, and to address her numerous complaints. I thank all of them also. Due to her age, Iola was preceeded in death by all of the obvious, including her brother Vernon (Jake) Duncan in February 2003; her husband William in March of 2005 and also her granddaughter Paula Pearson Covington on February 2, 2017. Iola is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Tandy Pearson currently of Windsor; grandchildren, Carla Pearson Lampman (Vince) of Woodland, Laura Pearson Buhrer (David) of Windsor, Jeffrey Pearson of Vacaville; great-grandchildren, Brandy Covington Burns (Mark) of Brooks, Brianna Lampman Cheng(Brendan) of Roseville, Michael Buhrer (Amanda) of Santa Rosa,and Matthew Buhrer of Windsor, and Clarke Pearson of Texas. Iola is also survived by great-great-grandchildren Justin and Garret Burns of Brooks, Caleb BuenaVentura, Kyle Cheng, and Everly Cheng of Roseville, and Tensley Buhrer of Santa Rosa. Iola is also survived by her "bonus daughter" Barbara Heartle Brown of Chico and her children, Patricia, William, Richard, Melinda, and their families. Per the wishes of Iola, there will not be any services.
Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020