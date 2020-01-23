Daily Democrat Obituaries
Isaac Carlos Morales beloved son, brother and uncle, passed away Jan. 9 at the age of 20. He was born in Woodland on Sept. 10, 1999. Isaac is survived by parents, Bridgette Fernandez; father, Carlos Morales; stepfather, Justin Johnson, Sr.; brothers, Ernesto Zaragoza, Justin Johnson, Jr., Santiago and Carlos Morales, Jr.; sisters, Jessica, Maribel Zaragoza; brother-in-law, Joel Rodriguez; niece, Nevaeh Rodriguez; grandparents, Arthur, Descrie Fernandez, and Santiago, Yolanda Morales, and girlfriend, Myla Torres; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.Viewing will be Friday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m., at Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood St. Funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m., at Woodland Family Worship, 386 W. Beamer St. Burial, Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
