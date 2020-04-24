|
Isabel Irene (Pimentel) Bettencourt, a life-long resident of Woodland, California passed away on April 13, 2020 in Woodland at the age of 90. Isabel was born in Woodland on November 17, 1929 to Joseph and Angelina Pimentel. She was the youngest daughter of five children.She married long-time friend and sweetheart Frank Bettencourt on March 9, 1946 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Woodland.Isabel dedicated her life to raising three daughters, and ensuring a warm and welcoming home. She was also involved in Woodland's Portuguese community and functions. In her free time she enjoyed arranging flowers and decorating.She is survived by daughters, Cynthia Bettencourt of Citrus Heights, California; Rita Carlson and husband Michael of Dayton, Nevada; her grandchildren, Michelle Rubio of Riverside, Elena Rubio of Riverside, Joseph Galindo and wife Sylvia of Antelope, Gabe Galindo of Sacramento, Lisa Galindo of Roseville; brother, Clay Pimentel and wife Barbara of Fremont; and many great- grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by husband, Frank; daughter, Catherine Mancia; sisters, Bell Pires, Mary Borba, and Evelyn Schreiber; and her parents.Isabel will be interned in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020