Jackie Hand
Jackie worked for Yolo Adult Day Care Center. She was an activities director there before being given charge of the Alzheimers Unit. She was very creative, and an excellent seamstress. She made all kinds of porcelain dolls and their clothing.She met her husband Stephen through their mutual interest in fly-fishing. They got engaged at Capp's Crossing, in the middle of an old abandoned bridge in the Sierras. They made many anniversary trips back to that bridge. They were married for over 24 years.There will be a viewing on Monday, October 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood Street in Woodland, and a Chapel service on Tuesday October 13 at 10 a.m. A graveside service follows at 2 p.m., at the Woodland Cemetery at the corner of Cross and West Streets.
W00148010-image-1.jpg


Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodland Funeral Chapel
OCT
13
Service
10:00 AM
Woodland Funeral Chapel
OCT
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodland Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Woodland Funeral Chapel
305 Cottonwood St
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 666-4200
