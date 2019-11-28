|
|
Jacob M. Fruchtenicht, 76, of Chesapeake, VA passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Jacob was born on October 20, 1943, to Gretchen and Ernest Fruchtenicht from Grimes.He leaves behind the love of his life, Loretta Washburn, daughters, Heidi Luker, Gerda Bayless and Shelly Peabody-Shaw; four grandchildren, Mark, Seth, Bret, and Caelan and two sisters, Tina Phelan and Gerda Faye. Jacob graduated from Arbuckle High School. He completed one tour of duty in Korea while in the Army. He made his home in Arbuckle while farming in Grimes. The family moved to Woodland where Jacob lived for 20 years. In 2004, Jacob retired in Chesapeake, Virginia.Jacob was a member of the Arbuckle Lions Club, VFW in Colusa County and the American Legion. Jacob was an avid book reader. He loved to travel cross country and he loved to meet new people. He was funny and sincere. Family, friends, and farming were the core of Jacob's life, and he will be missed by many.
W00138920-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 28, 2019 to Feb. 25, 2020