More Obituaries for Jacob DeWit
Jacob W. "Jack" DeWit


03/06/1943 - 08/28/2019
Jacob W. "Jack" DeWit Obituary
Husband, father, grandpa, papa, partner, mentor, coach and friend, Captain Jack went home to glory on Aug. 28,knowing he was loved by so many. At his bedside was his beloved wife of 56 years, Bonnie; his daughter, Debra (Tony Giannoni); sons, Mike (Trucie) and John (Tracy), with grandchildren, Jacob, Debra, Abigail, Samuel, and Zachary.Jack lived life to the fullest. He loved God, people, places, and any adventure or challenge put before him. The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Sutter Davis Hospital, Yolo Hospice, and Robert, Seta, and Tai, his home care givers."But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness and all these things will be given to you" -Matthew 6:33.Celebration of life service will take place on a later date at University Covenant Church, 315 Mace Blvd., Davis.
Published in Daily Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
