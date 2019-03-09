Jim Sherer, 81, passed away peacefully on March 6 after a brief illness. He was born in Alturas, the eldest son of Robert and Estella (Harris) Sherer, and was raised on the family ranch in Modoc County. After graduating from Cal Poly and serving in the Army, he moved to Woodland in 1965 and worked at Moore Bros (which later became Airgas) for more than 30 years. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Caroline Carroll of Monticello, WI., and they had three daughters. After retirement, they remained active by traveling, gardening and volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul Food Closet. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Caroline; daughters, Sandra Longman of Redlands, and Christine and Suzanna of Santa Rosa; brothers, Donald of Canby and William of Oroville; grandchildren, Kendra Longman of Santa Rosa and Cody Longman of Redlands, and many extended family and friends. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church on Thursday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a gathering in remembrance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Rosary Church Building Fund or the . Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary