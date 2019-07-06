James Arthur Froman (Jim/Jimmy), passed away on Tuesday, July 2 in Woodland Memorial Hospital at the age of 83.Jim was born April 27, 1936 in Tacoma, WA to the late Mickey and Irene Froman. The family moved to Woodland his junior year of high school. He graduated in 1956 from Woodland High School, then completed four years of active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard with an Honorable Discharge in August, 1960, with special training in Sea Rescue Training.In 1962 Jim married the love of his life, Marie (Schneider) Froman. They have three sons, Terry (Susan), Tim (Julie), and Dennis (Valerie) Froman; five grandchildren, Angie Taylor (Mark Peaslee), Jeremy (Jennfer) Hembree, Shasta Bair (Kevin Craig), Kyle and Jacob Froman, and five great grandchildren, Hannah, Holly and Braden Craig, and Alyssa and Blake Hembree. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.Jim was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Marie, and brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Betty Froman. He loved to share his passions with family and friends which included fishing, camping, hunting and travel.Jim worked throughout Yolo County and the Sutter basin in the fuel delivery service, equipment salesman and a seed salesman. Jim joined the Willow Oak Fire Department in 1963 as a volunteer for 17 years. In 1980 he was asked to take the position of chief, which he fulfilled for 29 years until he retired as Fire Chief in 2009. He proudly served his community for 46 years.He was a member of the Pedro Card League for over 40 years. He volunteered for various organizations over the years, such as Willow Oak 4-H, March of Dimes, and the F.F.A.The family would like to give a special heart felt thank you to Gracie for the loving care given to Dad. He will be missed by all.A burial service will be held at the Woodland Cemetery on Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at the Willow Oak Hall, 17535 County Road 97, Woodland 95776.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that remembrances be sent to the Willow Oak Fire Department at 18111 County Road 94B, Woodland 95695, or the . Published in Daily Democrat on July 6, 2019