With a heavy heart I announce the passing of my brother, James Cole Webb. He leaves behind many family members but most important a community that he loved deeply. From the depths of my heart I would like to thank the community of Knights Landing for loving my brother unconditional. He had a happy carefree soul, that was fed by helping others. He will be looking down to make sure you all keep your yards mowed. Viewing will be held at Kraft Bros. in Woodland on 12/4/20 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on 12/5/20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Graveside service to follow at the Knights Landing Cemetery at 1 p,m. followed by a celebration of life 20742 HWY 113.