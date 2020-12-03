James graduated from Yuba City High School.He was happiest at working as a landscaper and farm laborer. His interest were family and friends in Knights Landings and Robbins community.His parents are Richard Webb of Knights Landing and Irene Webb of Georgia; siblings, Stewart Webb of Georgia, Lori Hannagan and Wesley Webb of Robbins; extended family of aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his Uncle Bill and brother-in-law Allen Hannigan.