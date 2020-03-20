Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road
Dixon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Urchison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Urchison


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edward Urchison Obituary
James (his friends called him "Jim") passed away in his Greenville home Sunday, March 8.He was born June 2, 1939 in Poteau, OK, the son of Paul Edward Urchison and Lillian Louise Hedley.James graduated from Arbuckle High School in 1957. He married his high school sweet heart, Ruby Salmon. James and Ruby celebrated 62 years of marriage Dec. 26, 2019. James enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars as a helicopter and jet mechanic. He loved his country and served it proudly.He worked for Bidwell Water Company in Greenville for several years. He loved hunting and guns. He had his own gun shop business in Woodland, The Shooting Shop. James spent many years hauling hay for local farmers in the Woodland/ Esparto areas.He is survived by his wife, Ruby M. Urchison; son, James Urchison; two daughters, Brenda Jones and Darla Little, and sister, Helen Baird. Predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Jerry, Billy, and his son, Michael Wayne who died in infancy, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. James was deeply loved by his family and friends, he will be missed. A Veteran's graveside service will be held Monday, March 30, at 11 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon. 707-693-2460.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 20 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -