|
|
James (his friends called him "Jim") passed away in his Greenville home Sunday, March 8.He was born June 2, 1939 in Poteau, OK, the son of Paul Edward Urchison and Lillian Louise Hedley.James graduated from Arbuckle High School in 1957. He married his high school sweet heart, Ruby Salmon. James and Ruby celebrated 62 years of marriage Dec. 26, 2019. James enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars as a helicopter and jet mechanic. He loved his country and served it proudly.He worked for Bidwell Water Company in Greenville for several years. He loved hunting and guns. He had his own gun shop business in Woodland, The Shooting Shop. James spent many years hauling hay for local farmers in the Woodland/ Esparto areas.He is survived by his wife, Ruby M. Urchison; son, James Urchison; two daughters, Brenda Jones and Darla Little, and sister, Helen Baird. Predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Jerry, Billy, and his son, Michael Wayne who died in infancy, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. James was deeply loved by his family and friends, he will be missed. A Veteran's graveside service will be held Monday, March 30, at 11 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon. 707-693-2460.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 20 to Mar. 30, 2020