|
|
Gailon passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday morning. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Barbara Haines; his son, Gavin; daughter, Donise; son-in-law, Jerry, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Ditzler, and his daughter, April Haines.Services will be at Monument Hill, Thursday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. Gailon was a member of Victory Praise Tabernacle Church for over 30 years. He was a well known and loved resident of Woodland for over 60 years. Those who knew Gailon know that today he will be having a reunion in Heaven, but will be missed dearly.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019