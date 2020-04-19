|
|
James (Jim) Heffernan of Woodland passed away from congestive heart failure on Friday, February 28, at home with family members by his side. Jim was 77 years old, and he was the nicest man.Jim was a licensed plumbing contractor, and owner of Cache Creek Plumbing for almost 50 years. He was a member of the Woodland High School Class of 1960. He loved building and restoring classic cars, especially Chevys. Jim is now in Heaven with his parents, Walter and Minnie; older brother, Ray; and daughter, Stacey Heffernan-Paulucci. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Vicki; younger sister, Margaret "Shorty" Walter; daughter, Jodi (Mark) Rosenbaum; grandchildren Rachel Rosenbaum and fiance Jake Abbott; Emily Rosenbaum and fiance Joe Whitehead; and Jamie Rosenbaum and boyfriend Seth Black; sister-in-law, Linda Heffernan; and numerous nieces and nephews.A private burial was held on March 6th. Due to the Coronavirus, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a date yet to be determined. He will be dearly missed by everyone.
W00143220-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020