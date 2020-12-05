James W. Morrison passed away peacefully in the early hours of November 23, 2020 at home in Woodland, CA. He was born in Valley City, ND on May 3, 1926 to James H. and Hazel S. Morrison. In May 1944, Jim entered the US Navy, the day after his high school graduation. He served through the end of World War II. He attended Wayne State College and the University of Iowa prior to receiving his M.D. degree at the University of Nebraska. He interned at the Charles P. Miller Hospital at St. Paul, MN and did his Family Practice Residency at the University of Iowa Hospital. He entered practice at Nichols and Copeland in Woodland, CA 1955 and continued at that practice until 1973 when he joined the Woodland Clinic where he practiced until his retirement in 1995. He is survived by James H. and Sally Morrison, Chris and Trish Dahl, Stephen and Debbie Morrison, Jill Morrison & Mark Tappan, his wife Barbara Morrison, 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. There will be no formal funeral service but friends, extended family, and former patients are encouraged to send any remembrances to the family via email to: drjimmemories@gmail.com. Donations to the Yolo Food Bank at 233 Harter Ave, Woodland would be greatly appreciated.We would like to thank Vitas Hospice and their amazing staff for all of their support.