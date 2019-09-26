|
James McClish "Jimmy" passed away Sept. 17 in Woodland from complications related to Parkinson's. Jimmy was born Aug. 26, 1957 in Fresno. He was raised in Winters by parents Don and Barbara McClish. He attended college in Modesto, Chico, and Fresno pursuing an Agricultural future. Jimmy lived his life in Winters until such time that his illness required facility care. Since his early teens he was addicted to both antique and high performance cars. He felt at home in either a Model T Ford, or his 72 Camaro Z28. Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara, and father, Don. Jimmy is survived by a sister, Gwen Bertinoia of Winters, and many life long friends.A "Celebration of Life" lunch will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m., at the Willow Oak Hall located at 17535 Road 97 in Woodland.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 26 to Oct. 19, 2019