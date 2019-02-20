James Steven Etters passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, Feb.12, at the age of 69. Steve attended Woodland schools graduating in 1967. He went on to attend California State University Chico where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. After college, he returned to Woodland to work in business management. Steve enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially the great times at the family home on Lake Tahoe and ranch in Lakeport. He was actively involved in community organizations, serving on several boards. Steve is survived by his wife, Marsha; son, Jim; daughter in law, Kindra; daughter, Aimee; granddaughter, Stella, and sister, Sherry Olson.A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m., at the Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland.The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Alderson's Convalescent Hospital, Joanne Hatchett, Sherri Olswang, Dr. Ed Zapata and Dr. Tim Bernard for their care and compassion.

