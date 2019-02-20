Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Yolo Fliers Club
Woodland, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Etters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Steven Etters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Steven Etters Obituary
James Steven Etters passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, Feb.12, at the age of 69. Steve attended Woodland schools graduating in 1967. He went on to attend California State University Chico where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. After college, he returned to Woodland to work in business management. Steve enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially the great times at the family home on Lake Tahoe and ranch in Lakeport. He was actively involved in community organizations, serving on several boards. Steve is survived by his wife, Marsha; son, Jim; daughter in law, Kindra; daughter, Aimee; granddaughter, Stella, and sister, Sherry Olson.A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m., at the Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland.The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Alderson's Convalescent Hospital, Joanne Hatchett, Sherri Olswang, Dr. Ed Zapata and Dr. Tim Bernard for their care and compassion.
W00128660-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.