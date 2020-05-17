James Thomas (Jim) Hunter passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12 at his home in Esparto, CA with loving family by his side. Jim was 74. He had courageously been battling lymphoma and the side effects of chemotherapy for the past five months. Heaven has gained another great country singer. Jim is survived by his adoring wife and best friend, Linda Hunter and his pride and joy, their daughter, Lilly Hunter of Esparto; children, James Hunter of Florissant, CO, Sarah Hunter of Sacramento, Brandy Van Dorsten and Alicia Limon of Woodland, John (Mari) Van Dorsten of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Jesse Hunter, Jimmy Hunter, Alissa Limon, Ashley Gentry, Christian Limon, Tyler Hulse and Johnny Van Dorsten; great-grandchildren, AJ and Alivia Gentry; two sisters, Maxine Phipps of Woodland and Eleanor Davis of Wheeling, WV; "bonus brother", Wally (Glinda) Hunter of Woodland, numerous nieces and nephews, friends and brother musicians.Jim was born on September 28, 1945 in Meadowbrook, WV to Paul and Genevieve Hunter. He was one of 12 children, third youngest and the "Seventh Son" (Johnny Rivers song), as he would always say. The family moved from West Virginia to southern California when Jim was young; he attended Arroyo High School in El Monte. Jim enlisted in the Navy when he was 17 and was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Point Defiance during the Viet Nam War. Jim was employed by UC Davis for 38+ years. Traditional country music, family and American pride were Jim's life. Jim came from a very musical family. He started singing and playing guitar at around ten years old, sometimes hiding in the closet, practicing Folsom Prison Blues until his mother told him it was time to learn another song. Jim grew up to have his own band, for decades, with many musicians under various band names, most recently Jim Hunter and Simpson Creek. He was a true showman, jokester, life of the party, loved by everyone and remembered people by the songs they liked. He had a contagious personality and a special knack for making everyone feel special. Jim would do anything for anyone in need. He loved his family and kept in touch with visits, phone calls and by Facebook. He loved Linda and Lilly with all his heart and loved his children and grandchildren dearly. His American pride stemmed from his military service and he always flew the American flag at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Charles, Frank, Coy, Buck, Bob, Richard, John, Ellen and Martha; some special nephews and former wife Sandy.Due to Covid-19, services will be announced later. Memorial donations may be made to Yolo County Hospice or to the donor's favorite charity. McNary's Chapel is handling the arrangements.