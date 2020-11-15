Jim Scott was born at home in Fallbrook, CA to Aaron and Blanche (Parks) Scott. An older sister, Arline, led the way. The family moved to Cottage Grove, OR in 1945 as Jim's dad helped build the Dorena Dam. The family bought property on Electric Avenue in Red Bluff where Jim's dad could farm. Aaron was killed in a tractor accident in 1950. Jim, his mother and sister continued to live in Red Bluff where Jim graduated from Red Bluff High School, class of 1958. He later graduated from Chico State and, with his first wife, Franqui, joined the Peace Corps and served in Nepal 1. He was privileged to meet President Kennedy and Sergeant Shriver as well as Willy Unsold. Coming back from Nepal, Jim was hired by Holly Sugar Company as a field representative. He lived in the Bakersfield area and then the Cohasset Ridge outside of Chico. The USDA hired Jim as a Crop Specialist and he moved to Caruthers in Fresno County with his three children, Kati, David and Jaime. There he met his second wife, Jackie, a teacher at the K-8 country school his children attended. A new family unit was formed with Jackie's daughter, Amy and the family moved to Woodland. Daughter Amber was born in 1979. The family has lived in Woodland for 42 years. Jim was diagnosed with bladder cancer in April, 2020. He opted not to do chemo and radiation because he wanted to protect his one kidney (He had donated the other in June 1998.) On the 42nd anniversary of their marriage, Jim was diagnosed with a mass blocking his kidney function. He remained at home under the care of his daughters and wife and passed early Saturday morning. Jim was a volunteer at the Heidrick Ag History Museum and at the Sacramento Valley Train Museum. He was a volunteer driver for the Community Care Car. He was a member of the Woodland Presbyterian Church where he served as Elder, sang in the choir, served on the Building and Grounds Committee and enjoyed Wednesday breakfast with the Men's Fellowship Group. Jim was also a member and past president of NARFE.Jim is survived by his wife, Jackie; five children, Kati Scott, David Scott, Amy Lehman, Jaime Parker and Amber Cole. He is also survived by three wonderful sons-in-law, Eric, Mike and Matt; 17 grandchildren and their assorted spouses and seven great-grandchildren. His sister, Arline and a stepbrother, Bill Anthony also survive as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials can be made to The Woodland Presbyterian Church, 1324 Columbia Avenue, Woodland, CA 95695; the Woodland Community Care Car at the Woodland Senior Center 2001 East Street, Woodland, CA 95776 or to Hospice at 1909 Galileo Court, Davis, CA 95618. Due to COVID, immediate plans for services will be postponed. Plans for Sunday, May 16, 2021 are in the offing.