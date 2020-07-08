On Monday, June 29, 2020 Jane Ann Johnson Peacock, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away suddenly at the age of 68.Jane was born December 2, 1951 in Ventura, CA to Don and Betty (Weber) Johnson. She received her BA from Sonoma State University in Sonoma in 1994 and taught elementary school for 23 years in Fairfield and then Williams, CA. On October 23, 1971 she married Roger Peacock. They raised two sons, Jeremy and Nathan, and one daughter, Sarah.Jane was an amazing and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an amazing teacher who would do anything for her students. Jane loved her hobbies of heirloom roses, plants and flowers, scrapbooking, cooking, sewing and crafting, and she was an active 4-H leader.She loved her family very much and was a selfless person. This showed in everything she did. Jane was a very proud ten year breast cancer survivor.Jane was preceded in death by her father, Don and her mother, Betty. She is survived by her husband Roger of Arbuckle, CA; her three children, Jeremy, Sarah and Nathan; daughters-in-law, Andrea and Christine; grandsons, Kaikane, Kekoa, Tristan and Ethan; her brother, Don Johnson; and sister, Judy Ridpath. She will be greatly missed by many. Jane will be interred at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Jane, to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. As water reflects the face, so one's life reflects the heart. Proverbs 27:19