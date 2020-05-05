Janet Jensen Nooteboom passed away on April 14 at St Johns Retirement Community in Woodland from heart failure.Born in Chicago, Illinois on August 10, 1925 to talented sculptors Holger and Helen Jensen, she grew up in Santa Monica Canyon near Los Angeles. In World War II she was an airplane riveter for Douglas Aircraft. After the war she married John Nooteboom, an engineer and sailing fanatic.They raised their family in Pacific Palisades, California. Upon John's retirement in 1980 they moved to the Bay Area, residing in San Jose, then Tiburon, until 2012 when they moved to Woodland.Janet enjoyed all creatures, plants and nature, as well as opera, jazz and folk music. She especially liked to meet and converse with people from all over the world and all walks of life.Janet was preceded in death by her husband, John, and daughter, Jan, and by her brothers Bryan, Joel, and Mark. She is survived by her sons, Ken and Gary Nooteboom; and her nieces, Lindsay Jensen, Robyn Garcia, and Kari Jensen; and nephew, Joel Jensen; plus numerous grand-nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life in her honor will be held later when possible.
W00143720-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat on May 5, 2020.