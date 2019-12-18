|
Janet Lee Wardlow, 88, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 13. Janet was born April 22, 1931 in Sacramento. She was a lifelong resident of Knights Landing, attending Grafton Elementary, Woodland High, and finally Sacramento State Unversity.She was Credentialed in elementary and special education and taught for Yolo County Schools for over 20 years. Janet was a lifelong member of the Knights Landing Community United Methodist Church where she served as one of the voluntary organists for over 60 years, as well as numerous other board positions. She was very musically talented and performed the accordion at the 1939 World's Fair and played the bells at Sacramento State.Janet married Paul Edward Wardlow on Jan. 28, 1951, they lived and raised their family in Knights Landing.Janet is survived by sons, Mark (Gloria) Wardlow of Bend, OR, and Steven (Zeata) Wardlow of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren, Matthew (Amy) Wardlow of Chico, and Amy (Samuel) Visger of Citrus Heights; three great grandchildren, Molly, Macy and Maggie, and brother, Ralph White of Knights Landing.Visitation will be held at Kraft Bros Funeral Home, 175 Second St., Woodland from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19. Funeral service will be held at the Knights Landing Community United Methodist Church, 9493 Mill St., at 11 a.m,. Friday, Dec. 20.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights Landing Community United Methodist Church or the Alzhermer's Association.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019