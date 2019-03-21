Janine Hevel Eaton passed away peacefully the morning of March 13, 2019 with family by her side. She was just 11 days shy of her 90th birthday. Janine was a proud third generation Californian. She was born Doris Janine Hevel in Woodland, CA to Lowell Holloway Hevel and Helen Moe Hevel on March 24, 1929. She attended Spring Lake School House, a one-room country school house, from 1st through 8th grade, and graduated from Woodland High School in 1947. It was during high school that she met and started dating Edmond "Pep" Eaton. Janine and Pep were married in 1948. Together, they created a happy life in Woodland and raised their family. They were married for 44 years until Pep's passing in 1992. In addition to Pep, Janine was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Helen Hevel; sisters, Shirley Hevel and Donna Flynn; brothers, Norman Hevel and Robert Hevel.Janine is survived by her three daughters, Wanda Mast (Nathanael), Martha O'Donnell (Joseph) and Janet Kappes (Kurt). She was the very proud grandmother of six grandchildren, Joshua Mast (Vanessa), Caitlyn Mast, Brendan O'Donnell (Erin), Anne Megaro (John), Colleen Leveck (Mark), and Emily Kappes, as well as loving great-grandmother to nine. Janine is also survived by her dear sister, Dorothy Findley (Robert), and by numerous nieces and nephews.Janine loved the spring and all of the promise it held. She loved to garden, and spent much of her time tending her garden. She loved to sew. She loved to cook and host family gatherings. But most of all, she loved her family. She was shy, kind, loyal, funny, compassionate, strong and independent. She was the matriarch of the family and her family will be her proud legacy. She will be dearly missed.The family would like to thank the staff at St. John's Retirement Village - Manor East for their compassionate care the last few years, and also the doctors and nurses with Dignity Health Mercy Hospice for allowing Janine to live comfortably her last few months. The family would also like to thank Sara Quinones and Kathy Csaposs for their diligent care and for their kindness towards Janine in her later years.Funeral services are planned for 11 a.m., on Friday, April 5, at St. James Catholic Church in Davis, CA. Interment will be at Monument Hill next to her husband, Pep. In lieu of flowers or donations, please honor Janine by striving to live a life of kindness and gratitude.

