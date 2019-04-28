Zelmajean Mae (Leming) Sherwood, passed away Friday, April 5, at the age of 88. Jean was born to Earl I. Leming and Sybil M. (Dyer) Leming on May 11, 1930 in Porterville, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John E. Sherwood, Jr. Jean is survived by her daughters, Cathy McBeth of Fairfield, WA, Marcia Ewart of Woodland; son, Richard Sherwood of Redding; grandson, Jacob McBeth of Fairfield, WA; granddaughters, Lindsay McBeth-Foley of Bothell, WA, Kristin Sherwood of Redding, CA and Jennifer Ewart of Toluca Lake, CA; four great-grandsons in Washington State, and two half-brothers, David Leming of Oregon, and Donald Leming of California.Jean worked at Bank of America for 11 years in Winters and Arroyo Grande, CA. She worked as a teachers' aide at Branch Elementary School in Arroyo Grande. At an early age, Jean learned to sew, stitch and crochet from her mother and sister. While expecting her first grandchild in 1975, she started quilting, completing 10 quilts stitched by hand. She developed her stitching skills and was a member of the Embroiderers' Guild of America and Brazilian Dimensional Embroidery International Guild, Inc. She was accomplished at Crewelwork, Cross-stitch, Hardanger, Brazilian Embroidery, Stumpwork, Blackwork, and Beading, teaching Hardanger and Brazilian Embroidery and winning many awards for her work.At Jean's request there will be no service. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of Kraft Bros. Funeral Directors, Woodland. Interment will take place at the Vandalia Cemetery, Porterville. Donations in Jean's memory can be made to Embroiderers' Guild of America, www.egausa.org/product/donation. Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary