Jean Oliveira Bowen passed away on April 29, of pneumonia. Jean was born on Oct. 9, 1931 in Honolulu, HI. Her parents were Frank and Florence Oliveira. On Sept. 13, 1955 she married Adrian Bowen and they were stationed briefly in Norfolk, VA while he was in the Navy. The couple made their home in Kailua, HI until 1990 when the Bowens moved to Davis to be near their two daughters and four grandchildren.Jean was absolutely adorable and had an amazing heart, quick wit and delightful sense of humor. A friend says it best "From the first time I met her I just fell in love with her and her amazing spirit, smile and personality. She will forever have a special place in my heart".She is survived by her husband, Adrian Bowen; two daughters, Teresa Bowen, Leslie Zais, and four grandchildren, Meghan Morris, Scott Zais, Todd Zais, and Bo MacArthur.A private service will take place in Kailua, HI.

