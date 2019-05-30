Jean Withrow Chandley, 88, passed away peacefully at home, with her loving daughters at her side on May 10, from congestive heart failure.Jean was born April 21, 1931 to William and Claudia Withrow in Westwood and grew up there and in Glenn. Jean completed High School in Princeton. Jean was active in Rainbow Girls as a young lady.Jean worked as a Bookkeeper for several businesses in Colusa and later in life she became a School Bus Driver for Yolo County and enjoyed this very much.She met Walton Odell Chandley of Princeton and they were married in 1949. Their life together took them to Princeton, Paradise, Chico, Colusa, Woodland and finally to Corning, where they retired.Jean's hobbies included crafts of all kinds, entertaining her grandkids, camping, fishing and gardening. Leisure time was spent at Lake Almanor, the Redwoods, California coast, Oregon and Hawaii. Jean loved animals and had several dogs and cats in her life, including her surviving cat and companion, Jasper, who gave her much happiness and affection, especially in her last days, they truly shared a special bond.Survivors include daughters, Julie (Miles) Sheffield of Woodland, Kim (Jim) Stetler of Diamond Springs, Sherri (Randy) Kronlund of Garden Valley and Penny Chandley of Corning; cousins, Donald Schrader of Marysville and Pat Spence of Bonita; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Chandley; parents, William and Claudia Withrow and great grandson, Noah Mustain.Private services will be at held at Monument Hill.

W00132620-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Democrat on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary