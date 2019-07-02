On June 8, Jeannette Irene Renner, aged 89 of Woodland, passed away at Gloria's Country Care where she had lived for several years following three strokes. She had been in hospice for a number of months when in late May a final stroke weakened her to the point of her passing, which was peaceful and loving and attended by some very kind aides. Jeannette Renner was born in Omaha, NE on Feb. 28, 1930. She met a young veteran, Edward Witucki, while working a traveling magazine crew in Minnesota and they married there in 1948. They had two children, Lynn Arlene and Daniel Oren, that they raised in the Los Angeles area before they divorced in 1967. Jeannette completed her education earning a PhD in Anthropology with a focus on linguistics and deciphering hieroglyphics from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1960, after which she became a distinguished tenured professor at California State University, Los Angeles, and retired from there in 1985. Throughout her life Jeannette was a committed feminist, brilliant, talented and untiring in her quest to try her hand at whatever caught her interest which included becoming a winemaker, writer, painter, singer, contractor, cat breeder, investor and master gardener. She did all of these and more with relish, achievement and distinction.Jeannette moved to Northern California and enjoyed life in a number of cities before coming to the Davis/ Woodland area in 2015 to be near her daughter Lynn. Jeannette is survived by her daughter, son-in-law, son, three grandchildren, and many dear nieces and nephews.Jeannette was a lifelong nature lover, camper and animal lover. Donations can be sent to the SPCA or any other animal care organization you support with her thanks. For more information contact Lynn Rolston 916-425-0010.

