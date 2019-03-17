Home

Jeraldine Joanne Sharp, 86, passed away on March 5, in her home, from natural causes. She was born in Martinez.Jeraldine loved her family, crochet, ceramics, camping, fishing, reading, crosswords and gardening.Survivors include her sons, Mike (Judy) and Tim (Barbara) Sharp, and daughter, Patty (Steve) Townsend; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Oscar John Sharp; daughter, Linda Sharp; her parents, and three brothers.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 6, at 11:30 a.m., at 18158 County Rd 96B. Private burial.In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice or American Brain Foundation are appreciated.
