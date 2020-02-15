|
On Thursday, Feb. 6 in the afternoon, Jerred leroy Vargas, loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend, passed away at the age of 19.Jerred was born Dec. 5, 2000 in Woodland. He attended Ramon Tafoya Elementary, and played local Woodland Sports. In his teens he would move to Davis where he attended Harper Junior High and Davis High. He obtained his diploma while working all through his senior year.Jerred was an avid fisherman, he loved to always go fishing with his family, he also loved to light fireworks, the big kind, that would get everybody's attention, our Pyro Technician. He had a kind, caring spriit, and would give you the shirt off his back. He was always loyal to his friends and family.Jerred is survived by his parents, Marjorie and Jim Vargas; siblings, Angela's Zeck, Jordan and Jesi Vargas, Victor Argumedo III, James and Julian Vargas, and by his 15 nieces and nephews.
Published in Daily Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020