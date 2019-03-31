|
Jerri grew up and attended schools in Esparto. She was living in Florida when she lost her battle with cancer. She worked many years as a Hospice Caregiver. She is survived by her husband, Larry O'bonnon of Brooksville, FL; mother and stepfather, Virginia and Lin McCollum of Esparto; siblings, Ramon and Elena Hernandez of Woodland, Gloria Cook of Arbuckle, Lola Davis of Texas and Cristina Risa of Oregon; aunt, Suzanna Decker of CA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Martha Elaine Schubert, and brother, Francisco (Kiko) Ayala.Graveside service will be at Capay Cemetery on April 6, at 1 p.m.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 6, 2019