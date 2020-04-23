|
|
Jerry was born March 17, 1962 in Clovis, New Mexico. He attended public schools in Woodland and graduated from Woodland High School in 1980. Jerry was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Brandon, Shawnna, and Jared; grandchildren, Dante, Skylaar, Maddox and Xandor; dad, Les Young; brothers, Jim (Lisa), Kenneth (Judy), Michael (Bernie), and Mark; sisters, Patricia, Kathy (Ted), Becky, and Carol Jane, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by biological father, James; mother, Patricia; and brother, William; and grandchildren, Dylan and Conner. No services have been scheduled at this time.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020