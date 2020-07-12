Jessie M. Helin, 93, sadly passed away on July 4, 2020, in Woodland, CA. She was born in Butler, SD on April 25, 1927 to Albert and Eulalia Moen. Growing up in rural South Dakota, Jessie developed a passion for playing cards which lasted throughout her life. Her can-do attitude was formed on the farm and made her an inspiration to all who knew her.Jessie moved to Woodland, CA in 1954 and raised her family. She retired from the Woodland office of the USDA – ASCS after 25 years of service. It was there she met her husband, Harry Helin, who preceded her in death in 2012. Together, they enjoyed their retirement years square dancing, attending horse races, traveling the world, and visiting family and friends across the country. Jessie volunteered at the Knights Landing Rerun Store, Woodland Senior Center, Elks Club Monday Night Bingo and the Yolo County Archives. She was a member of the Woodland United Methodist Church and helped publish the monthly newsletter.Jessie was a resident of St. John's Retirement Village where she enjoyed an active social life and endeared herself to co-residents and staff alike. Her zest for life never diminished and she encouraged all who loved her to live each day to its fullest.Jessie was preceded in death by her brothers, Gaius (Clem) Faurot and Stanley Moen, and her sister, Ann Bigelow. She is survived by her brother, Roger (Joyce) Moen, and her four children, Jim (Debbie) Kiesz, Coni (Don) Schaefer, Kevin (Susan) Kiesz, and Randy (Dina) Kiesz. She was a wonderful grandmother to her ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. As the beloved matriarch of her big family, she made sure each member knew they were unconditionally loved.A private internment is planned. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Woodland United Methodist Church Women's Auxiliary in Jessie's memory.