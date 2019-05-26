Jo Ann Bates Anderson passed away peacefully at home in Woodland, with her loving husband, Robert "Andy" Anderson, at her side on May 12, from ALS. Jo Ann was born on Sept. 20, 1948, to Arthur and Marjorie Bates in Glendale, and grew up in Pleasant Hill. Jo Ann went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from CSU Northridge and later moved to Sacramento where she met and married Andy in 1988. She worked in administration and office supervisory positions before retiring from the San Juan Unified School District in 2003. Jo Ann was an active member serving and singing in the choirs at St John's and St Luke's Lutheran Churches in Sacramento before joining the Lutheran Church of the Incarnation in Davis, where she served as Church Council Secretary. She also served on various committees and sang in the choir. Jo Ann loved music and singing. She was a member of the Woodland Chamber Singers. In addition to her passion for serving and helping others in need, she loved nature, hiking, camping and traveling. Jo Ann was predeceased by her father, and is survived by her husband, Andy; mother, Marjorie; sister, Judy (Joe) Kula; brothers, Richard (Joanne), Ronald and Thomas (Debbie). Jo Ann was aunt and grand aunt to 14 nieces and nephews. Jo Ann was a loving and caring step-mother to Roger (Amele), Kellie, Sandra, Curtis (Meghan), and grandmother to six grandchildren.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m., at Lutheran Church of the Incarnation, 1701 Russell Blvd., Davis. Remembrances may be sent in lieu of flowers to any organization of your choice.

